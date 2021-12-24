Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $125.07 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.73% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $125,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 365,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

