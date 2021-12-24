Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $41.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,508 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

