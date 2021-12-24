Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. 2,374,176 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

