Wedbush Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Square by 7.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Square by 53.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Square by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

