Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.