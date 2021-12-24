WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

WELL stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.03. 267,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.12. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

