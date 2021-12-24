West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.14. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.