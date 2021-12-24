Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,858. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

