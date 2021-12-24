Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,858. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.