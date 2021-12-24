Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.