Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 25,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $77,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

