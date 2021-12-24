Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 25,323 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.20.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
