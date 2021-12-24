Whittier Trust Co. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

