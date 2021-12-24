Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SNN opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

