Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 2,869 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $712,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.