Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

