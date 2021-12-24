Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

