Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 375 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

