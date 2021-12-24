Whittier Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

EFX opened at $287.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

