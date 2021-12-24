Widercoin (WDR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $44,332.43 and approximately $26,286.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.