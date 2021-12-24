Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.10. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 14,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

