WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

