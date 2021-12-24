WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

