Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. 626,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,251. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

