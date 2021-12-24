Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
