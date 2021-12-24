Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,248,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

SFIX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

