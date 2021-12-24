XcelToken Plus (XLAB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,988.00

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $545,150.02 and approximately $12,988.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007052 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

