XIO Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.