XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

