Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $35,083.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00328809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00139527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,929,919 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

