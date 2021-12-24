Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.58. Youdao shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

