Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

