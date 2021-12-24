Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to announce $41.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARBK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 636,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,320. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

