Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.40 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $112.12. 507,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,915. AutoNation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,189,688 shares of company stock worth $148,184,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

