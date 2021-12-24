Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $483.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 212,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $9,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $7,998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.