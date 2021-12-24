Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

OPCH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.96. 559,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

