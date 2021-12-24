Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 150,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,155. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

