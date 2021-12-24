Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $526.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.80 million and the highest is $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 212,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.