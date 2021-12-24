Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce $17.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,317. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

