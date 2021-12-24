Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.