Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $454.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.90 million and the lowest is $453.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

