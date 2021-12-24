Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $634.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $638.60 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NVST traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 1,488,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Envista has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 25.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 59.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.