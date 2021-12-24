Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.70 Million

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $286.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $286.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $714.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $714.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $779.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $782.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 56,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,780. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

