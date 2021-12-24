Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.01. 500,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $279.68.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

