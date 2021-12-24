Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

