Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 296,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

