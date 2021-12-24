Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $5.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce earnings per share of $5.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 75,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

