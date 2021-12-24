Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.91. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,758. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

