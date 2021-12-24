Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athersys by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -1.56. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

