Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.
Shares of BECN stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
