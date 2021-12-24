Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.