Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 2,318,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

