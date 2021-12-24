Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Truist upped their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 10,519,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,995,141. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

