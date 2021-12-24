Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.88 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $127.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.78 million and the lowest is $124.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $548.73 million, with estimates ranging from $544.39 million to $552.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 110,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

